Former India captain Sourav Ganguly turns 43

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday turned 43. The left-handed batsman and the one of the most successful Test skipper of the Team India. He made his debut in international cricket against West Indies at Brisbane on Jan 11, 1992. With over 29,000 runs and 38 centuries in Tests and ODIs, Ganguly also claimed 132 wickets in both the formats of the game. He captained India in 49 Test matches winning 21 out of them. Ganguly formed one of the most explosive opening pair in the history of world cricket with former Indian cricket and world legend, Sachin Tendulkar. Following match-fixing scandal in 2000, Ganguly as a skipper has a massive task ahead of rebuilding the team and he did so with greatness. Under his leadership the team performed well away from home as he installed a new sense of winning spirit and mentality. Ganguly is now a member of the BCCI'S Advisory Committee, along with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.