Former HC judge Justice Jayant Nath appointed interim chairperson of DERC

New Delhi: On Friday, Justice Jayant Nath, a former judge on the Delhi High Court, was appointed as the interim chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) by the Supreme Court.

Senior attorney Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Delhi Government, told the bench presided over by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the highest court might choose anyone for the position, and the bench then issued the ruling.

"We request Justice Jayant Nath, a former judge of the high court, to discharge the duties of the office of the chairperson, DERC," the bench, which also included Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated.—Inputs from Agencies