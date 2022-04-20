    Menu
    Former DU professor N K Bhattacharya passes away

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Former Delhi University professor and human rights activist N K Bhattacharya has passed away, according to a statement.


    He was the convener of Jan Hastakshep, a citizen's forum, based here, the organisation said.

    "We lost a great human rights activists and a good human being," the statement issued by Jan Hastakshep said.

    The Indian Federation of Trade Unions paid tributes to Bhattacharya and remembered him as a fighter for human rights.

    Bhattacharya died here on Monday and it is learnt that his daughter died of COVID-19 three days ago, it said in a statement.

    In its statement, Jan Hastakshep said, "He could not bear the loss of his daughter at this advanced age.

    —PTI

