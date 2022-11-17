Former diplomat Abasar Beuria dies; Prez condoles

Bhubaneswar (The Hawk): Abasar Beuria, a former Indian diplomat from Odisha, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80, according to family members.

Beuria suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in Bhubaneswar late on Wednesday night, according to his wife Trupti Beuria.

Around one in the morning, when he began to feel uneasy, his wife and their driver rushed him to a private hospital, where the doctor pronounced him dead.

In addition to Japan, Russia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Madagascar, Abasar also served as India's ambassador to these nations.

After retiring, he continued to be involved with a number of literary, cultural, and other organisations. He was serving as the Institute of Odia Studies & Research's chairman (IOSR).

Many state leaders, including Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others, have expressed their sorrow over his passing.

"We were saddened to learn of the passing of Shri Abasar Beuria, a former diplomat, a writer, and the chairman of the Institute of Odia Studies & Research. He was crucial in the Odia translation of engineering books that I published while I was in Odisha. sympathy to his family and friends, "In a tweet, the President stated.

Pradhan expressed his sadness by stating that he had an endearing and innocent personality and that his work as the Indian ambassador was unfathomable. He claimed that his work to advance Odia language, literature, and culture would live on forever.

