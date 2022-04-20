Former Deputy Mayor of Lucknow succumbs to coronavirus

Lucknow: Former Deputy Mayor of Lucknow and senior BJP leader Abhay Seth has died of COVID-19 infection, a health official said on Tuesday.

He was 66.

Seth was the first politician to have died due to the disease in the city on Monday.

He was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) after testing positive for COVID-19 on June 27.

SGPGIMS Medical Superintendent R.K. Singh said, "The patient had a history of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. He slipped into a state of respiratory shock due to the infection and died."

Seth''s son Alok said, "We had taken him to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences first after he developed cough and fever. He tested positive for coronavirus there and was V shifted to SGPGIMS. On Sunday night, he was put on a ventilator after his oxygen level fell drastically."

Seth, who was in the business of real estate, is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

A grassroots worker of the BJP, he rose to become Deputy Administrator of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and served for a brief period from May to November 2002 before being elected as Deputy Mayor, a post he held till February 2006.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the Former Deputy Mayor.

A condolence meeting, led by Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia was held at LMC office on Monday evening.

