Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joins BJP

New Delhi: In another joining of a Congress leader into the BJP, former party spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined the ruling party at the Centre at its headquarters here on Thursday.

Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and party general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Gupta had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

He had resigned alleging "constant humiliation" and "character assassination" by a Congress leader connected with the party's communication department.



Several Congress leaders have joined the BJP in the recent past including Milind Deora, Ashok Chavan, Gourav Vallabh and Naveen Jindal.

—ANI