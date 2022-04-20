Former CMs Get HC Shocker

Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court on Friday directed the state government to ensure deposit of rent from all former chief ministers who were availing government accommodation within six months as per market rate . The Court also directed government to file a detailed report of other expenses incurred on these chief ministers in four months time.

In a report submitted to the Court, the government claimed that 2 crore and 85 lakhs were due on former chief ministers on account of rent. The foremost in the list was Bhagat Singh Koshyari who owed government 47.57 lakhs followed by BC Khanduri 46.59 lakhs, Ramesh Pokhariyal "Nishank" 45.95 lakhs and Vijay Bahuguna 37.50 lakhs while late ND Tiwari stood on the top with 1.13 crores payable to the government.

It may be recalled that Rural Litigation Institute of Dehradun had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) saying that the accommodation and other facilities being enjoyed by former chief ministers were illegal and prayed to revoke all facilities. It also demanded recovery of rent from them according to prevailing market price.