Former CM Narayan Dutt Tewari Cremated, CM Rawat Participated In His Last Rites, Pays Tributes

Dehradun: Former Chief Minister Mr. Narayan Dutt Tewari who is also known as 'Vikas Purush' was cremated at Chitrashila ghat, Ranibagh at Haldwani on Sunday. The people from various political parties, senior administrative officers and people who had reached from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to take part in his funeral ceremony paid their tributes by laying wreaths on his body. The funeral procession started from circuit house till Chitrashila Ghat where his son Rohit Tewari lit the pyre.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal, Union Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta, former Chief Ministers and MPs Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Finance Minister Prakash Pant, Transport Minister Yashpal Arya, Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal, Cooperative Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Women Welfare and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya, BJP state President Ajay Bhatt, Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, leader of Opposition Dr. Indira Hriydesh,, former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal, present legislators and other dignitaries paid their tributes at the ghat. The cremation of Mr. Narayan Dutt Tewari was done with full state honors. Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat paying tributes to Mr. Narayna Dutt Tewari said that he used to work above party lines and will be remembered for his developmental works. He said that the present state government will take forward the works carried out by Mr. Tewari. He further said that Mr. Tewari will be always be remembered as a popular leader and a 'Bhisham Pitamah' of politics.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal said that Mr. Narayahn Dutt Tewari was a 'political guru' and country and society has suffered irreparable loss with his demise which is difficult to compensate in near future. The general public was allowed to pay their tributes to the departed leader and his body was kept at circuit house from 9 am. The people were seen talking about his developmental works and his excellent public behavior.