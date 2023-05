Mumbai (The Hawk): On Monday, Melba Ribeiro, who was the wife of Julio Ribeiro, a former police commissioner of Mumbai and recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, passed away in Mumbai.

She had reached the age of 84. Over the course of the weekend, Melba Ribeiro was given palliative care at St. Elizabeth Hospital, which is located in Malabar Hill.

