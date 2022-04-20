Former BSP MLA Brother 'Commits' Suicide

Bareilly: Brother of former MLA of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Cantt Assembly segment of Bareilly allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on Saturday morning, police said.

According to Police report, Virendra Singh Gangwar, former BSP MLA from Cantt Assembly seat of Bareilly, brought his brother Dhanendra Singh Gangwar to Medicity Hospital on Saturday morning.

The victim was having bullet injury marks and the doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. The hospital authority also informed the police about the incident.

The family members claimed that the victim committed suicide due to some personal problem. The local police has registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The police is probing the matter to confirm whether it was suicide or not.

The members revealed that Dhanendra, hailing from Pawan Vihar Colony in the district was upset due to some family problem and on Saturday morning. He took out his rifle and opened fire at his temple to commit, they said. The family members said that they reached victim's room after they heard gun shot and suspected foul play.

The family members said that when they entered in his room, Dhanendra was lying in pool of blood. He succumbed on his way, they said. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are on, police added. UNI