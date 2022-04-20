Former BSP MLA's Son Held For Murder Of A Student In UP

Lucknow: A B Tech student and son of former BSP legislator from Lakhimpur Kheri Samar Bahadur was arrested here on Friday in connection with the gruesome murder of another B Tech student in Gomti Nagar area on Thursday.

Police here said that Aman Bahadur was nabbed after his involvement was found in the murder of Prashant Singh.

Prashant was brutally stabbed to death by several youths on the lawn of a high rise flat in Gomti Nagar area. The cause of the incident was personal dispute between the students of BBD college here. Further investigation was underway, police added. UNI