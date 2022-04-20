Former BJP MP from UP Sharad Tripathi dies

Gurugram (Haryana): Former BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Sharad Tripathi passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Gurugram.





The former MP who represented Sant Kabir Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh died after prolonged illness at the age of 49.





Several BJP leaders condoled the demise of Tripathi.





"I am speechless. It seems that Sharad will speak now, 'let us go Didi, we have a program in the area. He has gone. Maybe it was the will of God. May his soul rest in peace. May God give him a place at his feet," tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani in Hindi.





Uttar Pradesh state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh also expressed condolences.





"Shocked by the news of the demise of Shri Sharad Tripathi, former MP from Sant Kabirnagar and senior BJP leader. May God give place to the departed soul and give strength to the family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti," tweeted Swatantra Dev Singh in Hindi.





Tripathi won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Sant Kabir Nagar parliamentary constituency. His father Ramapati Ram Tripathi is sitting BJP MP from Deoria. (ANI)



