Former BJP Leader Ramakant Yadav Joins SP

Lucknow: Four-times MP from Azamgarh, Ramakant Yadav joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) along with his followers and other party leaders, here at party headquarters on Sunday.

Mr Yadav had unsuccessfully contested against SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.

The saffron party had denied him ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, following which he resigned from BJP and joined the Congress. He contested from Bhadohi seat in the LS elections, but was defeated by a huge margin.

A profound politician having good hold on Azamgarh seat, Mr Yadav left SP in 2004 and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party, then left BSP in 2008 and joined BJP.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav administrated oath to Mr Yadav and his followers along with other party leaders, including BJP leaders from Ambedkar Nagar and Rukmani Devi Nishad, sister of former MP and dacoit Phulan Devi. SP president maintained that Mr Yadav was a strong leader and the party will be strengthened with his presence. UNI