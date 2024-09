A suicide note found at the scene contains serious allegations of harassment against certain individuals.

New Delhi: Former President of Atlas Cycles, Salil Kapoor (70), died allegedly by shooting himself at his residence at Doctor APJ Abdul Kalam Lane in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

"A suicide note has been recovered, and allegations of harassment have been made against a few people," the Delhi Police said.

The police team are present at the spot and is investigating the matter.

—ANI