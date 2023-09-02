    Menu
    Formation of panel for recommendations on 'one nation, one election' systematic attempt to sabotage parliamentary democracy: Cong

    Nidhi Khurana
    September2/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Saturday, the Congress party said that a plot to undermine India's parliamentary democracy was at work behind the formation of a high-level committee to recommend implementation of the "one nation, one election" formula.

    K C Venugopal, Congress's general secretary (organisation), deemed it an insult to Parliament that Mallikarjun Kharge, the current Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was not included in the panel.

    When asked about the High Level Committee on simultaneous elections, Venugopal told X, "We believe that the High Level Committee on simultaneous elections is nothing but a systematic attempt to sabotage India's parliamentary democracy."—Inputs from Agencies

