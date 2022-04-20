Formation Of Fadnavis Govt In Maha Is Subversion Of All Democratic Norms: Cong

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress unit on Saturday charged the Centre for subversion of all democratic norms for overnight formation of Fandnavis Government to keep the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance out of power in Maharashtra, an official statement said here.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that formation of Fadnavis was a 'murder of democracy' as the Modi-government subverted all the democratic norms by an overnight coup to keep Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress alliance out of power.

The role of any big deals in the formation of Fadnavis Government could not be ruled out, Mr Rathore alleged.

'People of Maharashtra did not given complete mandate for the Fadnavis government moreover overlooking President rule this action raise many tough queries need to be answer, the way the government formed in the darkness of last night', he further alleged.

'The hurried swearing-in ceremony indicates that Governors has been remained under tremendous pressure on the call of Centre, which was big danger to the democracy of country', he accused adding that similar attempts and subversion of democracy had made by BJP by forming similar minority government in state of Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Harayana by grabbing power on the might.

'Now it is crystal clear that BJP have lost all morality for the sake of power was trying indulged in miss use of power by subversion tactics which new low in the Indian politics', Congress leader charged.

The entire country witnessed this overnight coup, would further declined the recent rise of BJP in other forth coming assembly polls, he added. UNI