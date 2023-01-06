Formal Launch Of IMAGE Programme At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): IMAGE (I’M Advocating for Gender Equality) Programme- an Advocacy Programme for Young Men and Boys for Gender Equality was formally launched here today by Mr.Patrick Hebert- Consul General at the Consulate General of Canada in Chandigarh. The pogramme is being organized by the Dept-cum-Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada in Chandigarh. The Programme, said Prof.Manvinder Kaur, Chairperson of the Department, was conceived with a vision- a vision of a transformed world where gender equality is the norm, not an exception. Gender equality cannot wait; any delay now would take us back by centuries which is unacceptable. While women need to take the lead, involving men and boys in advocating for gender equality is a crucial strategy. This requires transforming notions of masculinity, notions of privilege and entitlements. With these objectives the Department would be organizing various programmes over the next two months.

Formally launching the programme, Mr.Patrick Hebert, Consul General stated unequivocally that he considers himself a feminist and personally feels that men can do a lot to promote gender equality. Through this programme, he hopes to help create a strong visible force for gender equality. The experience with the Covid 19 Pandemic reveals the fragility of our efforts for gender equality and the need to take up the cause on a war footing. He highlighted some of the efforts being made by the Consulate General of Canada in Chandigarh for the cause such as a programme for sustainable menstruation, a Gender Pledge adopted by the Consulate as well as creation of Gender Champions.

In her Special Address on the occasion, Ms.Madhvi Kataria, Director, Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab emphasized upon the need to unlearn the gender norms which we have internalized over the years and relearn gender equality. She further referred to the invisibility of privileges and the need to take cognizance of entitlements. At the same time she stated males also suffer from gender norms. They are better human beings when we don’t burden them with a set of expectations. She emphasized upon the need to have conversations about this. Gender equality is now an agenda which is unstoppable, and both men and women need to walk shoulder to shoulder in achieving this. She concluded with Kaifi Azmi’s poem Aurat in which he eloquently states, “Uth meri jaan mere saath hi chalna hai tujhe..” which beautifully illustrates this partnership in achieving gender equality.

In her Presidential remarks, Prof.Pam Rajput, Professor Emeritus, Dept-cum-Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, formerly, chairperson of theGovt. Of India High Level Committee on Status of women in India referred to various efforts at the internation level for promotion of gender equality. But where are we today, she questioned. We have promises, declarations, conventions. She also referred to a slogan given by UN Women at a programme in 2015- 50-50 by 2030. She stated I too am hopeful that this shall come about and I would believe that it has become reality, if everyday I did not read about the inhumanity committed against women in the news. Somewhere deep in my heart, I think- shall I live to see equality? But then she expressed the hope that the younger generation would bring this to fruition. She concluded by suggesting that this programme should be made into a centre of concentric circles for promoting gender equality with each person attempting to transform at least five others and so on moving outwards.

The participants then moved a resolution of solidarity with the sisters in Afghanistan and Iran who are being denied basic rights even the right to access education. Thanking the dignitaries and the participants, Dr. Ameer Sultana stated that this programme was a programme of solidarity which would carry forward the agenda of gender equality cutting across all genders.

The launch ended with a silent march across the campus by the participants, including the Consul General, carrying placards and posters declaring gender equality and solidarity in the movement.