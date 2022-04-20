Form Chambal Development Authority for progress of the region: Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called for the formation of Chambal Development Authority for progress of the region.

The Road Transport & Highways and MSME Minister said this in a meeting which was held to review the proposed Chambal Express Project through video confe rence.

Speaking during the meeting, Gadkari opined that a Chabal Development Authority can be formed for better coordina tion and progress of this region and called upon the states to sort out fore st, environment and land acquisition issues.

He emphasised on expeditious environment clearance, land acquisition and roy alty, local tax exemptions to expedite the project.

According to Gadkari, land acquisition should cater to the development of wa y side amenities besides industrial and commercial clusters.

The Rs 8,200 crore project passes through MP, UP and Rajasthan.

It envisages connecting Bhind to Kota and will provide cross connectivity wi th Golden Quadrilateral''s Delhi-Kolkata corridor, North-South Corridor, East -West Corridor and Delhi-Mumbai/Expressway.

--IANS