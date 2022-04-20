Forget Viagra! Beer �can boost your performance in bed�, scientists say

HEADING out for a few drinks after work today? Yeah you are, you superstar, you. Because according to your new favourite doctor, Dr. Kat Van Kirk, having a couple of brews could be the ticket to living your best sex life. It�s science. While many experts consider alcohol to be an aphrodisiac (when consumed in moderation), certain properties found in beer make it especially beneficial in the bedroom.

Dr. Kat shares 5 reasons how beer can boost your sexual performance:

1. It makes you last longer.

2. Dark brews can help get you in the mood.

3. Beer increases stamina.

4. Guinness is great for stomach issues.

5. There�s even a beer specifically engineered to enhance performance.

The phytoestrogens in beer can help delay premature ejaculation. As women often take longer to arrive at the party, this isn�t just great news for men, who often show up early. Sierra Nevada is both delicious and a good source of on-tap phytoestrogens.You know about mood lighting � now discover the glorious benefits of mood beer. Apparently, darker beers contain more iron than pale ones, increasing both red blood cells and overall circulation. These are two vital building blocks to easier and more frequent erections.Research at at Italy�s Fondazione di Ricerca e Cura showed that men who downed a pint a day were 31 per cent less likely to suffer from heart issues, giving credence to the belief that beer is good for heart health. Combined with exercise, it could be your ticket to better cardio endurance.Don�t judge a beer by its cover. Guinness is surprisingly low in calories and alcohol content, but that�s not the only reason to indulge in the dark Irish stout. Dr. Kirk says that Guinness is rich in vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin B and probiotics. �This means it can help fortify your overall health and be better on your stomach so you won�t feel sluggish during sex,� she says.50 Shades of Green is basically like green juice and viagra combined. It �uses ginseng, ginkgo biloba and damiana to achieve increased sexual desire, blood flow and nerve stimulation,� Dr. Kat says. So there you have it. You never again have to blame your colleagues for making you linger one extra round at happy hour. �Hannah Ongley, Fox News, news.com.au