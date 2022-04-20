Forgery Detected In Hardoi Shelter Home; Cong Demands Resignation Of UP CM Over Deoria Case

Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommending a CBI probe into the Deoria shelter home incident, the controversy over missing girls from another shelter home in Hardoi turned out to be a case of forgery.

The shelter home owner reportedly showed more number of inmates, in order to get a bigger grant from the government.

District Magistrate of Hardoi Pulkit Khare, who inspected the shelter home in Beniganj area and found only two inmates there, though the register had names of 21 women, later during probe found that majority of names were fake.

Initially, there were fears that the case could be similar to that of Deoria shelter home, from where 18 women are still 'missing,' under mysterious circumstances.

Mr Khare revealed to the local media on Wednesday that Aarti, who ran the shelter, disclosed during probe that she had shown more inmates in the Home, so that she could get more government grant. She claimed that only two women were actually lodged in the home.

The enquiry also showed that the names and addresses of 19 women were fake, police said.

An FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections related to cheating, falsifying accounts and breach of contract against the shelter home manager. Its superintendent has also been named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, the Congress build pressure on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Social Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, demanding their resignation, particularly after Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma reportedly handed over her resignation to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Ms Verma resigned amid uproar over sex scandal case in the Muzaffarpur shelter home. The Minister has been in the eye of the storm after name of her husband surfaced in the case of sexual abuse of girls at the state-funded Muzaffarpur shelter home. 'It has already been more than a year, since the state government decided to close the shelter home in Deoria, but the truth is before everyone now, how the entire administration, just under the nose of the government, facilitated the centre to run its operation illegally,' claimed Congress Legislative Party leader in the Council, Deepak Singh, while demanding resignation of Mr Adityanath and Ms Joshi.

'Both Adityanath and Joshi on Tuesday claimed that the entire illegal operations in the Deoria shelter home was done during the SP and BSP's regime and they ordered its closure after coming in power,' pointed out Mr Singh. He questioned that if the said leaders were aware of the operations, then how under their nose, the administration freely facilitated the same centre to run its operation and both the DM and the district police chief took no action, but instead lodged over 700 inmates since then.

'Both Adityanath and Joshi should tender resignation as they themselves claimed to be aware that the home was illegal,' he demanded, claiming that the recommendation of CBI probe by chief minister was nothing, but an eye-wash, to save the real culprits.

Mr Singh further said the shelter home records and photographs revealed the name of the officers, who shared dais with the shelter home owner, or which official lodged any inmate, even after the government ordered its closure. Still Mr Adityanath, instead of taking immediate action, constituted several teams, just to divert the attention of the public and later pushed the matter under the carpet, he alleged. UNI