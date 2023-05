Mumbai: The Reserve Bank said that the country's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 2.39 billion, to a three-month low of USD 560.003 billion, for the week ending March 10.

The reserves increased by USD 1.46 billion in the week ending March 3. This brought the total to USD 562.40 billion.

According to the RBI, reserves dropped by USD 47.31 billion on an annualised basis and USD 62.23 billion on a fiscal year basis during the week in question.—Inputs from Agencies