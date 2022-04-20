Forever 21, A Los Angeles Brand Launches 1st Store In Lucknow

Lucknow: Forever 21, the most loved international fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. debuts in Uttar Pradesh with its first store in Lucknow. The sprawling new store is spread across 8500 sq ft. of retail space and is located in the heart of the city at Sahargunj mall.

Popular Bollywood Actress, Bipasha Basu along with Rahul Jhamb, India Brand Head, Forever 21, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd inaugurated the store.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Jhamb, Brand Head, Forever 21 said, "We are delighted to launch our first store in Lucknow, which marks our foray into the vibrant state of Uttar Pradesh. At Forever 21, we aim to make fast fashion accessible to millennials at affordable price points and we are proud to be at the forefront of the fashion revolution that is underway in this Nawabi city. Over the last few years, the brand has gained immense popularity amongst the fashion conscious millennials who are always on a lookout for fresh and unique styles. As we commence this brand new journey, we would like to thank our patrons for making Forever 21 the most loved fashion destination of the country".

Forever 21's Spring '18 collection brings fresh shades and lightweight fabrics that refresh your wardrobe and offer a modern look for the warmer weather. For women, the collection comprises a range of sporty to feminine chic pieces from striped dresses, separates, plaid blazers, patterned blouses, gingham prints and various denim pieces to complement each look. Accessories include newsboy caps and berets. For men, the collection features essential layering pieces like simple graphic t-shirts, checkered pants and striped sweaters. The collection is available across all stores in India and on Forever21.com.

To mark the celebrations, Forever 21 introduced an exciting offer for its first 200 customers who availed a special discount of Rs. 500 on their purchase and 10 lucky patrons dressed in yellow and black won a fan moment in the form of a 'Meet and Greet' with the stunning actress.

Store location: Sahargunj Mall, Lucknow

About Forever 21 Forever 21 is a California-based fast fashion brand that entered the Indian market in 2010 and has considerably grown since then. With 23 stores in major cities in the country, it has built a strong market for itself and has already become a brand of choice for many fashion conscious women.

In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired the exclusive online and offline rights to Forever 21's India network. The partnership between Forever 21 and ABFRL marks a milestone in the creation of the largest integrated branded fashion player in India, with a strong foothold in the womens wear segment, given the growing popularity of fast fashion and the young demographics of the country.

Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Men, Women and Girls. With growing demand for its trendy street wear and subtle contemporary pieces, the brand launched its exclusive website (www.Forever21.com/In) for the Indian market in June 2014, and now reaches out to its customers in over 300 towns and cities of the country.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.'s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity. It altogether hosts India's largest fashion network with over 8,000 points of sale in over 700+ cities and towns, which include more than 2,000 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets.