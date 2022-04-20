Nainital: The forests of Manora Range falling under the Nainital forest division continued to burn on the second day. The forest personnel who reached the spot managed to control the fire. On Thursday, the forests of Naini Range of the Nainital forest division, Pines of Manora Range, Baldiyakhan, ARIES, Patwadangar and Naina village were engulfed by fire. Upon information, the forest department personnel reached the Hanumangarh area of Manora range and forests adjacent to the ARIES. After a lot of effort, the fire has been brought under control said Ranger Pramod Tiwari. But the words are far from reality as the forests continue to burn.