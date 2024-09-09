Forest Research Institute Dehradun Celebrates Himalaya Day-2024

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Himalaya Day is celebrated on the 9th of September every year so as to this day underscores the urgent necessity for eco-sensitive planning and design in Himalaya hill region. The Himalayas are not only a source of strength but also a global heritage that demands preservation. Beyond promoting scientific knowledge, Himalaya Day serves as a call to action, raising awareness and encouraging community engagement in conservation efforts. ICFRE-Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun celebrated Himalaya Day, with a special guest lecture on this Day.

Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F Extension Division, ICFRE-FRI, Dehradun welcomed all the participants of this Himalaya Day celebration programme and invited Dr. N. K. Upreti Group Coordinator Research, ICFRE-Forest Research Institute, Dehradun to welcome address and presided over the function. In his welcome address mentioned about the importance of Himalaya and their role in conservation and sustenance of nature and the challenges being faced by them with respect to climate changes. He also emphasizes on resources of Himalayas and their losses due to erosion, degradation and melting of glaciers etc. are needed to be their protection and conservation.

The special guest lecture was delivered by Dr. S.S. Samant, Former Director, Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla on the topic "Need for the Conservation and Management of Himalayan Ecosystem". In his lecture, Dr. Samant told about the Conservation and management in Himalaya. He spoke about the unique features of the Himalaya and the different fauna and flora evolved with it over a period of millions of years. He talked about the Himalayan ecosystems richness of flora and fauna, species diversity, floristic diversity, fungal diversity, diversity of pollinator, economic importance and ecosystem goods and services. He also stressed about the conservation initiatives within their natural habitats. In the end, he mentioned if Himalayas has good health than all human also will have good health with healthy environment. There are a number of challenges being faced by the mountain range the most prominent being Climate Changes. He also spoke about awareness of the people and adopting an integrated approach to protect Himalaya and conservation of nature in a sustainable manner.

Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F concluded the programme with vote of thanks to the acting Director, ICFRE-FRI, Group Coordinator Research, FRI and Dr. S. S. Samnat, Former Director, HFRI, Shimla and all the Head of Divisions, officers and scientists of FRI, ICFRE headquarters and ICFRE institutes, other sister organizations including the students of FRI Deemed University who joined the programme in an online mode. He also thanked the team of Extension Division including Shri Rambir Singh, Scientist-E, Shri Lokinder Sharma, Scientist-C, Naveen Chauhan, Technical Assistant, Amit Singh, Technician and others for making all the arrangements towards the successful execution of the programme.

