Forest Officials Attacked For Stopping Illegal Mining In UP, Two Held

Sonebhadra: Two forest officials were attacked and their vehicles damaged, after they attempted to stop illegal mining being carried out in the Renukoot area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava here said that Forest Inspector Vijendra Singh and Forest Guard Rajid Khan received information about illegal sand mining at Khanta in the Padri Gram Panchayat of the Rihand reservoir in the Myorpur range.

Acting on the information, they reached the said spot where the miscreants indulging in illegal mining attacked them and damaged their vehicles. The miscreants also snatched away their mobile phones.

Both the forest officials sustained serious injuries in the incident. Following the incident, Forest Department's Ranger Shahzada Ismailuddin received information about the attack. He then reached the spot and admitted both the officials to the Community Health Center, Myorpur.

On a written complaint by the Forest Department, a case naming five men and 10 unidentified women has been registered in the Myorpur police station. Two arrests have been arrested in the matter. UNI