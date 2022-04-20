Forest Fires In Srikot, Minister Harak Singh Rawat Says Situation Being Watched

Srinagar (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Forest Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat had been taking part in a programme in his home district on Friday when he saw that a fire was raging in the forests of the base hospital Srikot. The forest department sent a team for putting out the Fire. But the team could not do anything in front of the fast winds. The fire engulfed 1 kilometre area. The fire could not be controlled till the writing of this report. There have been many incidents of fire in the areas near Srikot and Srinagar. On Friday morning smoke began to rise near the storage tank of the Srikot drinking water scheme and the forests began to burn. DFO Santram said that a team was sent to the spot. He said that this time the number of forest fires is less due to rains. Last year, fires had engulfed 2000 hectare area by this time. Forest Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat has said that this time only 150 hectares of forest have been burnt, which is being monitored at the DFO level.