Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Two pythons were rescued by Forest Department's Quick Response Team in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district. They were rescued from Gaulapar area in Haldwani on August 24. As per forest officials, both the pythons are around 10-12 feet long. Pythons were later released in jungle by officials of forest department. —ANI
Forest Dept rescues 2 pythons from Uttarakhand's Haldwani
April20/ 2022
