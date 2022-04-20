Bhimtal / Jeolikote / Patlot / Garampani (Nainital): The Forest Department has proved to be completely helpless in front of the raging forest fire. The forests in the Jeolikote area have been completely engulfed by the fire. Thick smoke in the area has led to trouble in breathing. At the same time, forest assets have suffered substantial losses in areas like Nainagaon, Devidhora, Baldiyakhan, Patwadangar, Takula etc falling in the Manora Range. Several trees have collapsed in the Arukhan area of Beluakhan Gram Sabha which in turn has affected cable and power supply. The fire reached the roof of an old building of the Patwadangar Biotechnology Institute. Acting upon information, the police arrived at the spot with the team-force, but the fire could not be extinguished. The fire was controlled by the fire brigade which arrived from Nainital late in the evening, but by then, the building had been severely damaged. DM Vinod Kumar Suman and DFO reached Patwadangar in the evening. Localite, Himanshu Pandey, accused the forest department of the forest fire and administration of negligence. Tourists and others faced a hard time between Nainital and Jeolikote as stones were falling from the hills, due to the fire. Several were injured. The traffic was also stopped for some time due to excessive some in the ARIES forest. Apart from this forest in the Bhimtal area have also heavy losses due to the raging fires. MLA Ram Singh Kaida has asked DFO to put in an additional team of the forest department to extinguish the fire in the forests.