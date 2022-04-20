Forensics Does Not Have DNA Data Bank

Bareilly: DIG Rajesh Pandey said that it is very important to have a DNA data bank with forensic experts to deal with high-tech criminals. Every year hundreds of anonymous killings are carried out across the state. They are not even able to catch their murderers. Actually, no forensic lab has a DNA data bank. The missing and killed people can be identified. Apart from this, the method of collecting viscera from police station to forensic lab is still quite bad.

The DIG was addressing experts and students as the chief guest at the FareSync workshop held at SRMS. He said that after the murder, the viscera in the post-mortem was kept in the police station for months. Half the viscera deteriorate due to heat. Until he goes to the forensic lab.70 percent of them are of no use.

The workshop was addressed by Dr. Satish Kumar Verma from UCMS New Delhi, Dr. Mukesh Yadav from Banda, Dr. Indrajit Khandekar from Wardha (Maharashtra). During this, Principal Dr. SV Gupta and CMS Dr. AK Gupta and Organizing Secretary Dr. Jaswinder Singh were present.