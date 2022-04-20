Foreigners Of Tablighi Jamaat Being Sent To Jail In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government is acting tough against the Tablighi Jamaat people particularly foreigners as they are being sent to jail for violating the Epidemic Law and Foreigners Act.

Ninetytwo foreigners, who had attended the Markaz at Nizammuddin in Delhi, were first put on 14-day quarantine and now they were being sent to jail. Another 200 Jamaatis have also been sent to jail for violation the Epidemic Act and violation of the lock down.

The government has set up 26 special jails to lodge these Jamaatis in the state. State additional chief secretary, home , Awnish Awasthi said here on Wednesday that government would not spare anyone who violated the law and threatened the lives of the people.

"The Jamaatis who were on quarantine will now be sent to jail. We have set up 26 special jails to lodge these people," he stated. UP government has filed 45 FIRs against 259 foreigners, who attended the Markaz and are hiding at different places in the state.

The state government has identified 325 foreigners including 66 Nepali citizens staying in the state. The police have also confiscated their passports for violating the Foreigners Act by attending a religious gathering on a tourist Visa. The government has already identified around 3000 Jamaatis in the state in which 2800 are under quarantine.

The total positive cases in UP is 1337 in which Tablighi Jamaat people and their contact account for 840. Meanwhile, the arrested Jamaatis of foreign origin are highest in Lucknow where 23 were sent to jail. On April 11, around 17 foreigners in Bahriach were sent to jail while in Bulandshahr 16 were sent to jail. Similarly in Prayagraj 16 foreigners were sent to jail on Monday while in Jaunpur it is 14 and in Bhadoi it is 11. On the other hand the Indian origin Jamaatis too were sent to jail for violating lock down norms against whom FIRs lodged under section 188 of the IPC. They number 33 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Bhadoi, 26 in Mau and 30 in Jaunpur. UNI