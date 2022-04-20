Foreigners At Kumbh On Paush Purnima

Prayagraj: An international delegation comprising 24 people from Indonesia, Japan, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Brazil, Spain, Argentina and USA arrived at the Parmarth Niketan camp in Kumbh Mela on the occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday. They participated in the morning prayer, yoga, Sangam aarti and satsang (religious discourse).

In his address, Swami Chidanand, head of the ashram said that people came from across the world as well as India at Sangam just for one sip and one dip of the divine nectar of immortality but the real nectar was the commitment to protect and preserve the nature, culture and future.

Triveni of nature culture and future must emerge in the Kumbh of our lives, he pointed out.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati said it was not just for taking a holy dip that people flocked the Sangam during Kumbh but the inner cleanliness of the spirit. Imade Supama from Bali said the visit was divine and an experience to cherish for the whole of life. The group also took part in Jalabhishek ceremony in which they put holy water of Sangam on a globe as a symbol of their commitment and dedication to protect all water bodies and environment. UNI