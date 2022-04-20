Foreign Tourists Evince Interest To Attend Kumbh Fair In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Tourists from the UK, the US and Australia have expressed desire to visit Prayagraj for Kumbh mela, commencing from January 15, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) claimed here on Saturday.

IATO chairman, Lucknow chapter, Prateek Hira said that they had approached the state government to carry out extensive publicity for Kumbh fair internationally which has attracted a large number of tourists.

Hira, who operates from Lucknow, said that they were getting all kinds of queries from the tourists from these countries.

"Some of them are asking whether they can take a portrait of a sadhu or take a photograph of the akharas," he said. He admitted that their company had got over 200 bookings for the season. 'We promoted Kumbh in the various itineraries stating that they had a chance to enjoy this mega event this year and it was coming after five years so most of them, who were planning to come the next year, decided to come this year only,' he added. The tour operator further pointed out that they had not fixed the main 'snan' dates for the tourists considering the rush which was expected at that time. He said that they had taken up areas which were a little away from the bathing area. 'We have a tie-up with the akharas in whose areas the tourists are kept,' he added. Hira pointed out that most of the tourists who were coming were in the age group of 40 and included both men and women.

"We expect that most of them will be coming till the month of February starting from this month onwards," he added. UNI