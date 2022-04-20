Foreign Tourists Do Yoga In Uttarakhand

    Menu
    Dehradun: Thousands of people, including a large number of foreign tourists, took part in the third edition of the International Yoga Day across Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The main event was held here at the Nehru stadium where Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat led hundreds in doing 'asanas'. A large number of foreign tourists also took part in the yogic exercises.

