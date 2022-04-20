Foreign Secretary Shringla's visit to Nepal on the cards: Nepal govt sources

Kathmandu: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's visit to Nepal is on the cards and the final decision is yet to be taken, said Nepal government sources.

The government source in Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ANI that the Indian Foreign Secretary's visit to Kathmandu may soon be announced formally.

"We have been informed about the visit but formal communique is yet to be received. Dates will be made public once they are confirmed and it would be formally announced simultaneously by both the countries," the senior official at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

"We have started preparations for talks about various issues which can be included and discussed during the visit," the official added.

Another source also confirmed that preparations for Shringla's visit are underway in Nepal.

The source added that talks about the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal could be included in the agenda that would be discussed between the two countries.

Apart from the discussion on the vaccine, the visit of the Foreign Secretary is also likely to focus on the issue of Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Lipiyadhura, which Nepal claims.

The Foreign Secretary's visit would be taking place days after Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's recent visit to the Himalayan nation, where he was conferred the honorary rank by the Nepal Army.

—ANI