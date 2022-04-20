Foreign Returnees To Face Action Upon Failure To Furnish Info At Control Room

Jaunpur: The Jaunpur district administration has given a warning that people arriving from abroad should furnish information related to the same at the Control Room or they will be booked and sent to jail, official sources said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate (DM) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that all those arriving from abroad need to provide information regarding the same to the Control Room established at the Collectorate or an First Information Report (FIR) will be filed against them and they will be sent to jail. Mr Singh directed the Gram Pradhans concerned that it is also their responsibility to provide information related to people who may have come from abroad in the past one month at the control room.

The DM said that if such a person is found in any village, who returned from abroad within the last one month, and their name is not recorded in the register of the control room and is residing in the village, then legal action will be initiated against the individual concerned as well as Pradhan, for spreading the infection.

Mr Singh said that those who have returned from abroad, should maintain distance from their family members for 28 days and stay in separate rooms. Upon experiencing cough, cold, breathing difficulties or fever, the control room established in the district should be immediately contacted and intimated so that they can be tested.

At present, the health details of foreign returnees who are registered in the control room is being sought. The DM has also directed the SHOs to visit every village and ensure that foreign returnees are following the quarantine rules and if anyone is found violating them, an FIR should be filed in any case. UNI