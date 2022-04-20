Foreign Policy magazine names Ravi Agrawal as its Editor-in-Chief

Washington: Foreign Policy, the award-winning US-based publication on global affairs, has appointed Ravi Agrawal as its Editor-in-Chief.

Agrawal has been promoted from his current position of Managing Editor.

Former Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tepperman has been named Editor-at-Large. In this new role, Tepperman will contribute regularly to the magazine''s web portal, ForeignPolicy.com, as well as its virtual dialogues and podcasts, a media release said on Tuesday.

"Ravi Agrawal will bring his deep knowledge of the world, his infectious enthusiasm for great stories, and his vision to lead FP into its sixth decade," said Ann McDaniel, CEO of Foreign Policy.

"Jonathan Tepperman, after three years of successfully recreating FP, has decided that he would like to speak more directly to our readers and share his knowledge and analysis of the dramatic changes around the globe," McDaniel said.

Before joining Foreign Policy in April 2018, Agrawal worked at CNN for more than 11 years, spanning full-time roles on three continents -- Asia, Europe and North America. He was also posted as CNN''s New Delhi''s bureau chief and correspondent, where he led the network's coverage of news from South Asia, travelling across the region to report on-air and for CNN.com.

Previously, he served as a senior producer in CNN's New York and London bureaus, receiving a Peabody Award and three Emmy nominations for his work.

Agrawal is also the author of ''India Connected: How the Smartphone is Transforming the World's Largest Democracy'', a book the Wall Street Journal recently picked as one of its five best books on modern India. Agrawal was born in London and grew up in Kolkata.

"With a new administration in the White House in January, this is an especially exciting time to expand FP's coverage of global affairs. The whole world is waiting to see how US foreign policy will change in the coming months — and we'll be here to tell that story," Agrawal said.

Foreign Policy magazine has won several prestigious awards, including the National Magazine Award.

—PTI