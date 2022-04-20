Foreign-Origin Woman Raped By Policemen

Agra: A probe has been ordered against two policemen over an alleged gang-rape complaint filed by a foreign-origin woman at Kotwali police station here.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Salabh Mathur said here on Saturday that the woman has been sent for medical examination while an FIR was lodged.

The accused were identified as Dharmendra, posted in local intelligence bureau, and Akash Pawar, posted in Government Railway Police.

According to Police, the woman, a native of Kyrgyzstan, married a youth of Bisawar area of Hatras district four year back and even got Indian citizenship.

But during the process to get the citizenship, Dharmendra took her to Lucknow to complete the process and raped her. He also made a video recording of crime.

Again on August 31, they took her to Mathura, by blackmailing her to release her video, where along with another policemen posted at GRP gang-raped her. UNI