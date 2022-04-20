Foreign National Held For Carrying Forged Travel Papers

Maharajganj: A Central African Republic national was arrested here while trying to cross over to Nepal on fake visa documents, a senior immigration official said today.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening.

"Bismark Bakuba-Guitrembi, a citizen of Central African Republic, who was on his way to Nepal from Delhi, was arrested last evening by the immigration department in Sonauli area as his visa papers were found to be fake," Sonauli check post immigration officer Tej Pratap Maurya said. Sonauli in Maharajganj district is located on the India- Nepal border and is a common transit point between India and Nepal.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km-long open border with Nepal touching seven districts -- Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

"A case has been registered against the 32-year-old foreign national under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 14 of The Foreigners Act. The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and he is being questioned," an official of the local intelligence unit said.

According to police, the foreign national had illegally entered India on December 8 and stayed in many big cities.

Officials said that he entered India with the help of some agents and has a criminal background.

The Central African Republic is a landlocked country in Africa and is bordered by Chad to the north, Sudan to the northeast, South Sudan to the east, the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the south, Republic of the Congo to the southwest and Cameroon to the west.