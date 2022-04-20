Foreign currency seized from two passengers at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized foreign currency valued at Rs 54 lakh from two passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday.

The passengers, who were about to board a flight to Dubai, had concealed the foreign currency in 'boondi' packets.

The sleuths of Customs department physically checked the baggage of the passengers after they detected suspicious images during the scanning.

They opened the baggage to find wads of foreign currency concealed in packets of 'boondi', a variety of dessert.

The officials found US and Australian Dollars, United Arab Emirates Dirhams Saudi Riyals, Bahraini Dinars, Kuwaiti Dinars and Omani Rials.

As the passengers had no valid documents, the officials seized the foreign currency and booked them under the Customs Act.

The duo were to board EK-525 flight to Dubai. The custom officials were questioning them.

In December, foreign currency valued over Rs 32 lakh was seized from a passenger who was to board a flight to Sharjah.

—IANS