Forecast Of Rain, Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days. It has forecast rain and snowfall in the middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh and rain in plains and low hills between Tuesday and Friday. Meanwhile, the weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was recorded as the coldest place in the state at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie recorded at 4.2, 5.8 and 6.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla registered a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 28 degrees Celsius. —PTI