Force deployed in UP district to prevent tiger attacks

Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) has been deployed in the Chedipur village in Lakhimpur district after three persons were attacked by a stray tiger.

The attack happened on Sunday evening.Though the forest personnel managed to push the tiger back into the forest area, the STPF has been deployed to ensure that the big cat does not return to the village.

Two elephants have also been brought for combing operations.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anil Patel said, "The elephants will also help us in pushing back the tiger deep into the forest. We have sought the support of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) but we are not planning to tranquilise the big cat as the attack seems to be accidental. The tiger was probably moving from one forest beat to another through the sugarcane field. The village has expanded its area and people have built huts around the old corridor."

The DFO said the rescue team and the STPF would remain in the village for the next few days to ensure there are no more attacks on humans. The department proposes to dig a trench on the edge of the forest to restrict people from entering the reserve forest and wild animals from straying out. The work is expected to start within 15 days.

He further said that of the three injured men, two were out of danger while the third man, Ram Niwas, was still critical.

"The families of the victims will be awarded compensation by the department as per the guidelines," the DFO said.

The Chedipur village is close to the Mailani range, a buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).

--IANS