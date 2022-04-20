For The Second Time, UP Govt Imposes Ban On Use Of Tobacco, Cigarette In Govt Offices

Lucknow: In a fresh directive, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the use of cigarette, tobacco, pan masala and gutka in government offices.Violation of the ban will invite disciplinary action against the erring person.

Chief Secretary Dr Anup Chandra Pandey said here on Friday that though a ban on tobacco use atpublic places was in place, still people were smoking cigarette and chewing gutka and paan masala in government offices.

He asked all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, commissioners and heads of departments to ensure effective implementation of the ban.

Dr Pandey said in his directives that the use of tobacco in any form was hazardous for health and government personnel should be told about this.

Incidentally, the government had banned use of gutka, tobacco and paan masala in government offices on March 26, 2017 after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the secretariat for the first time.

Livid at the sight of betel stained walls of the building housing the Chief Minister's office, Yogi Adityanath had banned the use of paan and tobacco products in schools, colleges, hospitals and other government buildings. He also asked officials to stop chewing paan on duty. After this, the Chief Minister administered a sanitation pledge to officials, and asked them to ensure that it was effectively implemented on the lines of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. UNI