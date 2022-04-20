For The First Time In The History Of Rohailkhand Varsity, Colleges Have Been Given Autonomy To Admit Students: VC

Bareilly (The Hawk): A press conference was organized by Professor K.P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, in the committee room. Addressing the press conference, the Vice Chancellor said that the process of admission to this University has been started and it will be completed soon as per the schedule. For this, the principal of all government colleges affiliated to the university, Aided colleges and self-financed colleges have been given full right by the university to take admission in their respective institutions.

Speaking further, the Vice Chancellor told all the journalists that this is the first university to adopt the National Education Policy, this university has issued instructions for admission of students by implementing the provisions of the new education policy along with admission in the new session. He also discussed in detail about the facilities and benefits provided to the students. The Vice-Chancellor said that for the first time in the history of the University, colleges have been given this autonomy to admit students on the basis of merit or entrance examination.

The Vice Chancellor informed all the journalists that during the period of Covid-19, when all the institutions were closed, the university was constantly involved in the construction and expansion of its directorate and cells and during this time the university created 10 directorates and cells which will not only help the university, rather, it will prove to be helpful for the society as well.

Media in-charge Dr. Amit Singh, Mr. Ravindra Gautam, Mr. Tapan Verma and Mr. Zaheer Ahmed played a role in the successful organization of this press conference.

