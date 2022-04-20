For National Party Status, SP To Bat In New Soils

Lucknow: To achieve 'National party' status, Samajwadi party is trying to expand its foot prints in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh as all the three states are on election mode.

SP is selecting candidates for these three states and has sent its observers to prepare for the elections.

"SP has been a regional party since its inception in 1992. It is looking forward to become a national party and the Hindi heartland will be the best bet to start with," said a SP leader on Wednesday.

According to the norms laid down in Representation of Peoples Act, SP is a regional party due to its vote share. A political party is treated as 'National Party' if its recognised in four or more States. According to the party sources, SP is eyeing MP. SP president Akhilesh Yadav has announced that his party would contest all the 230 assembly seats in MP.

"The party is keen on MP as it is the state where it has been winning assembly seats since the party's inception in 1992. SP opened the account in MP in 1993 after winning a bypoll seat. The party won four, seven and one seat in 1998, 2003 and 2008 assembly elections respectively," MP unit president of SP, Gauri Yadav said.

However, the vote share of the SP in MP never went beyond 1.5 per cent.

Mr Yadav, who is also the former UP CM, has taken a two-day tour of the state on July 19-20 to oversee poll preparations. Earlier on June 12, he held a meeting of the office bearers of MP unit in Lucknow. He also held public meetings in Siddhi, Satna and Chhattarpur districts.

"If the SP does not find any suitable alliance, it will contest all alone--all 230 seats in MP and all 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. Situation in Rajasthan is yet unclear," said a SP leader. UNI