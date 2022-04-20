For Madhuri Dixit, Sundays Are To 'Pause And Reflect'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media on Sunday evening to treat her fans with a beautiful photograph of herself. She also highlighted the importance of spending family time on weekends.

The actress shared a black and white photograph where she is seen standing in front of a mirror. "Sundays are the best to pause and reflect... Hope you are all safe and enjoying family time today. #WeekendVibe," Madhuri tweeted.

The actress, whose husband is a doctor, recently took to social media to express words of gratitude on National Doctors' Day.

She had tweeted: "Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect and gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times and saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you."

On the work front, Madhuri currently features as a judge on the dance reality show "Dance Deewane 3". The actress is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller series "Finding Anamika". The series also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. —IANS