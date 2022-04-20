New Delhi (The Hawk): For ITC, The Bell Tolls: Mystery of 5.42% Shares Helps It Earn Rs 4,412 Cr In Q3 more or less so on and so forth since many years…Now the authrities have woken up from their deep slumber and are all set to haul them up. ITC Q3 results tantamounting to Profi-jump of 29% to Rs 4,142 crore beats Street estimates. ITC also said the tax expenses for the quarter included a credit of Rs 340 crore. ITC's Q2 Results: Net profit at Rs 3,232.40 crore…at a time when the whole world's (India very much included) businesses of all kinds are awfully down and out resulting in many of theirs' close down, many of whom were incepted in the 17th century and onward and have been doing excellent business but the present ongoing COVID-19 has finished if not fully expunged them.

ITC's equity shares are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE). The company's Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. ITC is part of 2 major Stock Market Indices of India which are NIFTY of National Stock Exchange (NSE) & Sensex of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Mystery of 5.42% shares of ITC held by whomhas not been mentioned and not disclosed on the pretext it is open meaning nothing as short of fully listed 100% shares ITC is incomplete thereby provoking Ministry of Corporate Affairs, various agencies wake up and haul up ITC on the ground that how it is running the company with 94.58% shares. Ownership of rest 5.42% shares out of 100% of ITC are not known as ITC details are totally silent on it evincing there is no 5.42% and it is non existent in ITC etc. About 94.58 shares of ITC their details are here : they are held by Bodies Corporate (?) has 30.48%, QIB-Insurance Company Registered-2.86%, LIC of India-16.27%, Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India-7.94%, SBI-ETF Nifty 50-1.05%, General Insurance Corporation of India-1.76%, Non Resident Indian (?)-0.71%,Trusts (?)-0.97%, The New India Assurance Company Ltd-1.49%, The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd-1.11%, Clearing Members (?)-0.26%, Foreign Nationals-0%, IEPF-0.2%, Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Ltd-24.26%, Myddleton Investment Company Limited-3.96%, Rothmans International Enterprises Ltd-1.26%.

Now recently 'late', the ambi-dexterous YC Deveshwar, the then chairman of the hotels-to-cigarettes-to-X-Y-Z group, ITC, bought a bungalow in the tony Shanti Niketan area of south-central Delhi for around Rs 85 crore, making this possibly the most expensive home purchase by a salaried executive of any company in the country. Sources said that this is an all-cheque transaction, a rarity in Delhi's property market that regularly sees up to half th e property's value paid in cash. In the last two years, Delhi has seen a number of all-white transactions. Monnet Ispat & Energy chairman Sandeep Jajodia had also bought a 2,000 sq yard plot, three streets away from Deveshwar's house, in an all-white deal.Before his death, he held 24,26,435 shares in ITC, whose market value at then share price of Rs 344.45 would be around Rs 83.6 crore. Since January, he sold ITC shares worth Rs X Cr. He was self-claimed owner, ITC Limited…Deveshwar joined ITC in 1968 and became chief executive and chairman of the cigarette maker, which has diversified into hotels, retail and FMCG, in 1996, a position he has held for the last 17 years. He has also served as the chairman and managing director of Air India between 1991 and 1994.

Today, the most key person in ITC is its Chairman cum Managing Director Sanjay Puri. He retains Devehswar's legacy undetered, thanks to his decades' experiences under Deveshwar.

About ITC : It is one of India's foremost private sector companies with a Gross Sales Value of ₹ 76,097.31 crores and Net Profit of ₹ 15,136.05 crores (as on 31.03.2020). ITC has a diversified presence in FMCG, Hotels, Packaging, Paperboards & Specialty Papers and Agri-Business. 100% professionaly managed,transparency in business, high ethics,good policy to reward investors....all make ITC a good bet to b with a long term perspective. Now is the best time to buy. One will give advice to buy ITC only with no caution.

Behind Sanjay Puri, in that order of 1-by-1 are : Senior Vice President A K Rajput, Group Head C Dar, Head M Ganeshan, P K Dixt, M Arif, R Parasuram…in that order 1-by-1 … The Mystery of 5.42% shares will co as that is the milching cow for the Top Shots of the ITC as shown by Deveshwar. Along with them are in the race are : former Diplomat Nirupama Rao, former Diplomat Meera Shankar, Big Shots Arun Duggal, Atul Jerath, Hemant Bhargava, Sunil Behari Mathur etc. All of them are fully aware of Milching Cow ITC is wihtout any pull from Government as it has been left free to fend for itself rising above laws, regulations, controls etc. So why not make hay while ITC shines freehold?

ITC now has a booming diversified presence across industries such as Cigarettes, FMCG, Hotels, Packaging, Paperboards & Specialty Papers and Agribusiness.The company completed 100 years in 2010 and as of 2019–20, had an annual turnover of US$10.74 billion and a market capitalisation of US$35 billion. It employs over 36,500 people at more than 60 locations across India and is part of the Forbes 2000 list.

The company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 27 October 1954. The first step towards Indianization was taken in the same year with 6% of Indian shareholding of the company. ITC also became the first Indian company to foray into consumer research during this time. During the 1960s, technology was given more focus on setting up of cigarette machinery and filter-rod manufacturing facilities aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in cigarette-making.

Ajit Narain Haskar became the company's first Indian chairman in 1969 and this was crucial in building up the Indian management for the company. As the company's ownership was progressively Indianised, under Haskar's leadership, the name of the company was changed from "Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited" to "India Tobacco Company Limited" in 1970. ITC also became the first company in India to start from the 1971 Scissor's Cup. Innovative market campaigns and electronic data processing were started in the 1970s.

In 1973, ITC set up its integrated research center in Bangalore, aimed at diversification and venturing into newer businesses with research and development. With the unfolding diversification plans, the name of the company was changed to 'I.T.C. Limited' in 1974. The Indian shareholding grew further to 40% during this time. ITC entered into the hospitality sector with hotel business in 1975 with the acquisition renaming of ITC Welcomgroup Hotel Chola in Madras. ITC chose the hospitality sector for its potential to earn high levels of foreign exchange, create tourism infrastructure and generate large-scale direct and indirect employment.

The shareholding went over 60% in 1976 and more hotels were started by the company in the following years. ITC Sangeet Research Academy was set up at Calcutta in 1977. In 1979, ITC entered the paperboards business by promoting ITC Bhadrachalam Paperboards Limited. J N Sapru took over as the company's chairman in 1983 and the international expansion started with the acquisition of Surya Nepal Private Limited in 1985. The year 1986 saw vigorous moves from the company with the opening of an Indian restaurant in the city of New York, acquisition and renaming of Vishvarama Hotels to ITC Hotels Limited, setting up of two new ventures – the ITC Classic Finance Limited and ITC Agro Tech Limited under its umbrella. ITC also entered into the edible oils industry with the launch of the Sundrop brand of cooking oils in 1988. Tribeni Tissues Limited was acquired in 1990. K L Chugh assumed the role of chairman in 1991 and ITC Global Holding Private limited was started as an international trading company in Singapore in 1992. In 1994, all the hotels under the company were transferred into the listed subsidiary company ITC Hotels Limited. ITC, through the brand Wills, sponsored the 1996 Cricket World Cup.

Y.C. Deveshwar took over as the company's chairman in 1996 and the corporate governance structure was re-crafted to support the effective management of multiple businesses. ITC exited from edible oils business and financial services; sold the ITC Classic Finance Limited to ICICI Limited and handled the Sundrop business to ConAgra Foods Limited in 1998. In the year 2000, an innovative initiative for farmers called "e-Choupal" was started in Madhya Pradesh in 2000. The same year witnessed the launch of ITC's Wills Sport range of casual wear with first retail outlet in New Delhi and ITC's entry into stationery products and gifting business introducing the 'Expressions' range of greeting cards and Classmate notebooks. A wholly owned information technology subsidiary, ITC Infotech India Limited was also started in 2000 and the ITC Bhadrachalam Paperboards Limited was merged into ITC Limited. The name of the company was changed to "ITC Limited" omitting the dots and adapting the strategy "No stops for ITC" in 2001. An employee stock option scheme was introduced for the first time and a web portal for the company was launched. Subsidiaries for ITC Infotech were set up at United Kingdom and the USA.

On 27 July 2020, ITC has acquired 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods in a 2150 crore deal. Consequent to it, Sunrise and its two subsidiaries, Sunrise Sheetgrah Private Ltd and Hobbits International Foods Pvt Ltd, have become wholly owned subsidiaries of ITC, it added. Sunrise is a market leader in eastern India in the fast-growing spices category and has a brand legacy of over 70 years.[18]

ITC Ltd sells 81% of the Cigarettes, Bidis in India, where 275 million people use tobacco products and the total cigarette market is worth close to $11 billion (around Rs 757399.4 million).

ITC's major cigarette brands include Wills Navy Cut, Gold Flake Kings, Gold Flake Premium lights, Gold Flake Super Star, Insignia, India Kings, Classic (Verve, Menthol, Menthol Rush, Regular, Citric Twist, Ice Burst, Mild & Ultra Mild), 555, Silk Cut, Scissors, Capstan, Berkeley, Bristol, Lucky Strike, Players, Flake and Duke & Royal, wave.

ITC's major food brands include Aashirvaad, Sunrise Foods, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Kitchens of India, Sunfeast YiPPee!, B Natural, mint-o, Candyman, GumOn, Fabelle, Sunbean, Sunfeast Wonderz Milk, ITC Master Chef, Farmland. ITC is India's largest seller of branded foods with of over Rs. 4,600 crore in 2012–13. It is present across 6 categories in the food business including snack foods, ready-to-eat meals, fruit juices, dairy products and confectionery.ITC's personal care products line includes perfumes, haircare and skincare categories. Major brands are Fiama Di Wills, Vivel, Savlon Soap & Handwash, Essenza Di Wills, Superia and Engage.Among stationery are brands including Classmate, PaperKraft and Colour Crew. Launched in 2003, Classmate went on to become India's largest notebook brand in 2007.

In Safety Matches and Agarbattis are : Ship, i Kno and Aim brands of safety matches and the Mangaldeep brand of agarbattis (Incense Sticks).

ITC Hotels include : ITC's Hotels division (under brands including WelcomHotel) is India's second-largest hotel chain with over 90 hotels throughout India. ITC is also the exclusive franchisee in India of two brands owned by Sheraton International Inc. Brands in the hospitality sector owned and operated by its subsidiaries include Fortune Park Hotels and WelcomHeritage Hotels.In Paperboard are:specialty paper, graphic and other paper are sold under the ITC brand by the ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division like Classmate product of ITC, well known for their quality.Packaging and Printing include: ITC's Packaging and Printing division operates manufacturing facilities at Haridwar and Chennai and services domestic and export markets.

Information Technology.ITC operates through its fully owned subsidiary ITC Infotech India Limited.ITC also has started Dairy Products. Currently, Dairy products are marketed under Brand name Sunfeast Wonderz Milk which are flavored milk. However, they are not yet in the regular daily usage milk business. …All that and all hidden ones now are under scanner veritably forecastng stalling of them…