Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): For Him Bell Tolls...For Amartya Sen, Say Many Amid The Intelligentia-Packed (West) Bengal. "If it not so, why / how come being America-based, he "hops" on to Vishwa Bharati / ShantiNiketan and advises / suggests / threatens / castigates / chides / chimes panders to the lowest ebbs of the Bengli community like now": Now he says Uniform Civil Code in India means India in a single religion or Hinduistic grip. Non Hindus...No immediacy to them? Future much more than bleak beyond anticipation...But what about his country America, ask Bengalis? There all are Americans under 1 civil law, why then not so in India, rationally ask the many Bengalis in West Bengal. ...Thats why they say, For Him, The Bell's Tolling.