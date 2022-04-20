For God's Sake PM, Divest Rape Accused MLA From Power: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday stepped up her attack on the BJP over the incident of the Unnao rape survivor getting severely injured in a car crash and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divest the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother of the political power given to them.

Priyanka Gandhi also asked why people like Sengar are given the "protection of political power", while their victims are abandoned to battle for their lives alone.

"For God's sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. It's still not too late," she said in a tweet.

"Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone?" Priyanka Gandhi said in another tweet. Her sharp attack came a day after the Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others following a complaint by the Unnao rape survivor's family, alleging "conspiracy" behind Sunday's car crash in which the victim and her lawyer were severely injured and two of her aunts were killed.

The Congress leader also tagged portions of the FIR filed along with the tweet. "This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident," Priyanka Gandhi said, tagging a copy of the FIR.

The rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts along with their advocate had an accident while on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail, according to the police.

A woman belonging to Makhi police station area in Unnao had alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017. The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

Her father died after being allegedly beaten up in police custody. Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13 last year.