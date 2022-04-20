For fans' safety, ISL final to be held behind closed doors: Nita Ambani

Panaji (Goa): Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani has said that while the organisers were as excited as the fans for the Indian Super League (ISL) final in Margao on Saturday, it had no choice but to bar spectators from the stadium keeping in mind public health and safety amid the growing coronavirus scare.

"We were as excited as the fans for the final, but in public interest and for the safety and health of the fans, we have decided to host the final behind closed doors," Nita Ambani said in a statement.

"I thank the fans for coming and supporting their heroes, teams and the ISL throughout the season and wishing both ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC my best for the final," she said.

The Union Sports Ministry in an advisory issued to the National Sports Federations, the International Olympic Association and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, listed guidelines among which was the prohibition of public gatherings during sporting events.

"You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing the gathering of people, including spectators," the ministry said.

Source: IANS