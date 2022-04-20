For Clinton, her family foundation may pose campaign risks

Washington: The foundation launched by former President Bill Clinton more than a decade ago has battled HIV and AIDS in Africa, educated millions of children and fed the poor and hungry around the globe. It also has the potential to become a political risk for Hillary Rodham Clinton as she heads toward a potential second presidential campaign. The former secretary of state has struggled with some recent bad headlines over large donations to the foundation by foreign governments over the past two years and the USD 200 million-plus it's raised since 2013, ahead of her expected presidential bid. Republicans say the foreign government donations could create conflicts of interests if Clinton wins the office. The foundation has defended its financial support and charitable works. PTI